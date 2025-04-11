Buddy Golec, 1938-2025

DREWSVILLE, N.H. – Buddy Golec, of Drewsville, N.H., passed away April 7, 2025, with his sister by his side. Buddy was born on Oct. 21, 1938, to Edna and Al Golec. Buddy worked at Bryant’s in Springfield for several years. His pride and joy was his ‘70 Challenger, of which he was the original owner. He raced in Epping, N.H.; Lebabon Valley, N.Y.; and lots of times on 91. The only place he got a speeding ticket was in Marlow, N.H…imagine, Marlow, N.H. Buddy was predeceased by his brothers Jackie, Ronnie, and Wayne. He leaves behind his nieces Ann, Michele, and Gail; a nephew Brian; and great-nephews Michael, Erik, Andrew, Owen, and Alexander. Buddy will be greatly missed by his siter Kathy, as they lived together for 78 years.

There will be a graveside service on April 19, at 11 a.m., at St. Peter Cemetery in Drewsville, N.H. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Walpole Ambulance, P.O. Box 729, Walpole, NH 03608.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.