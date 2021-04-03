Bruce H. Burton, 1940-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Bruce H. Burton, 80, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 25, 2021 at the Springfield Health and Rehab Center in Springfield, Vt. He was born April 17, 1940 in Springfield, the son of Francis W. and Gladys M. (Perkins) Burton. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School.

He served in the United States Army, and served in the Honor Guard. Bruce was employed at Jones and Lamson Machine Tool Company for over 15 years, and worked odd jobs in the area for many years. He enjoyed family gatherings, spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed car trips and attending state and county fairs.

He is survived by one brother Eugene Burton and his wife Joanne of Springfield, Vt.; three sisters Joan Leggett and her husband John of Virginia Beach, Alice DeShazer and her husband Jim of Coeur d’ Alene of Idaho, and Beverly Austin of Springfield, Vt.; also by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and by one sister Katherine Mitchell.

A graveside service will be held in the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt., Sunday June 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. Reverend Jerry Kilyk will officiate.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.