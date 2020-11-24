Bridget M. Ritchie, 1974-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Bridget May Ritchie, 46, passed away peacefully at her home Nov. 13, 2020. She was born Aug. 21, 1974 in Rutland, Vt., daughter of Barbara and Robert Ritchie. She attended school in Bellows Falls and Springfield.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, her children, and especially her grandchildren. She was an amazing person with a huge heart and so much love for the ones she cared for. Her smile lit up every room she walked into.

Bridget is survived by three daughters Natausha Bourquin, Jasmin Clark, and Kiesha Ritchie and one son Trevor Clark; grandchildren Jewels Bourquin, Xaidyn Robinson, and a granddaughter due in February; her three sisters Bonnie Lawrence, Becky Gibson, and Barbara Ritchie; three brothers Brian Ritchie, Brad Ritchie, and Robert Ritchie; her boyfriend Jon Fagans; and her mother Barbara Ritchie. She is predeceased by her father Robert Ritchie and grandson Blake Doxter.

Friends and family may call Saturday, Nov. 28, from 2-4 p.m., at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. Masks are required.