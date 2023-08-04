Brian L. Blankenship, 1959-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Brian Lee Blankenship passed away at his home in Springfield, Vt., on July 1, 2023, after a lengthy illness.

Brian was born on Feb. 14, 1959, in Worcester, Mass., the son of George H. Blankenship and Carolyn A. (Berquist) Blankenship.

One of Brian’s jobs in his younger years was at Marie Callender’s Restaurant in California where he was a prep cook/dishwasher, but most of his work career was in the field of welding. Having a steel fabrication trade, Brian was able to design and create anything he put his mind to.

Brian spent most of his growing up years in California, where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and hiking in the mountains, and vacation time at Big Bear Lake. Amongst Brian’s love for hunting and fishing, he also had a love for music, and enjoyed playing the guitar, which he taught himself to play. He was a really good guitar player, and could play both acoustic and electric guitars.

Brian was a gentle, caring person, whose smile and warm ways will always be remembered by those who knew and loved him.

Brian was predeceased by his parents George and Carolyn Blankenship, and his son Joseph Blankenship.

He is survived by his two brothers David Blankenship and his wife Deborah of California, and Charles Blankenship and his wife Amy of Vermont, and by one sister Katherine Blankenship of Florida. He is also survived by one nephew and two nieces, an aunt, and many cousins.

No services are planned at this time.

