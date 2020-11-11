Brett P. Schoff, 1934-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Brett Porter Schoff died Friday evening, Nov. 6, 2020 at his home in Woodstock, Vt., which he shared with his life partner, Joyce (Carter) Robison, of 18 years. Brett was surrounded by the love and faith of his family who ushered him home from his life on earth to his place of eternal rest.

He was born March 6, 1934 in Lancaster, N.H., the son of Porter Johnson Schoff and Eva May (Smith) Schoff. Brett graduated from Pittsburg High School, attended Norwich University, enlisted in the U.S. Army and served peacetime in Alaska, returning to Springfield as a longtime member of the community.

He married Marie (Maculiewicz) Schoff May 9, 1959 and raised four children, Karen Marie, Karl Andrew, Mark Alan, and Michael Porter. Brett was domestic sales manager for many years at Jones & Lamson Div. of Textron. He continued on as a dispatcher for Johnson & Dix in his later years and was proud to walk the aisles of Aubuchon Hardware sharing his knowledgeable customer service. He was a devote Catholic and member of the fraternal organization of the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his life partner Joyce Robison; his daughter Karen Whitney (Jim Morse); his son and daughter-in-law Karl and Pam Schoff; his son and daughter-in-law Brian and Cathy Carter; his son and daughter-in-law Greg and Carol Carter; his brother Porter “Tim” Schoff and his wife Ramona; his brother-in-law Edward Maculiewicz; his sister Lorene (Skip) Young; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Marie and his sons Mark and Michael.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks are required at the funeral home and capacity is restricted to 50%. A graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery with Rev. Peter Williams officiating. Refreshments will be available after graveside services at the Elks Club, 49 Park St., Springfield, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire or St. Mary’s Catholic Church.