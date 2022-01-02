Brenda J. Masure (O’dette), 1949 – 2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Brenda Masure, 72, of Bellows Falls, Vt., passed away December 16, after a long struggle with breast cancer.

Brenda was born August 13, 1949, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Daughter of Theda and Conover Masure, both deceased.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Lisa O’dette; two brothers, Wesley and Calvin Masure. She is survived by her son, Rodney O’dette of N. Hatfield, Mass.; Grandson, Zachary Vancor of Bellows Falls; two sisters, Patty Masure of Northampton, Mass., and Erica Steward of Robbinsville, N.C.

Brenda fought hard with humor, grace, and dignity in her last months.

A special thank you to the nurses at The Thompson House in Brattleboro, Vt. for their care and compassion during her last weeks.