Brayden Ring, 2004-2025

ALSTEAD, N.H. – Brayden Paul Sweet Ring passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2025, at Massachusetts General Hospital, after a brief illness. He was just 21.

Brayden was born in Keene, N.H., on Jan. 18, 2004, to Stephen and Donalin (Rock) Ring. He grew up in Alstead, N.H., where he attended Alstead Primary and Vilas schools. He graduated from Fall Mountain High School in 2022. He went on to attend New Hampshire Technical Institute, where he graduated with an associate’s degree in sports management in 2024. He was employed by Bellows Construction, Alstead N.H.

B was an amazing young man. His fun-loving, goofy personality was like no other. He had a deep love for family and friends, and wore his heart on his sleeve. His sensitivity and passion for life was an inspiration to all he crossed paths with.

Brayden loved hockey and soccer, both of which he played for many years. He made many lifelong friendships with players and coaches. His heart and determination were often praised by coaches and teammates.

B had a very special place in his heart for his dogs. This included his beloved Stymie and his ever-present KeenBeen, who he loved to snuggle with.

Brayden is survived by his mom Donalin Rock, his dad Stephen Ring, his maternal grandmother Sandy McDermid, his paternal grandparents Roxie and Paul Johnston, and his paternal great-grandfather Warren Campbell (Barb). B is also survived by grandparents Pamela and Barry Kilburn. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.

A Celebration of Brayden’s Life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, Bellows Falls, Vt.