Bradley Regan Sr., 1949-2025

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Bradley Regan Sr., 76, of Fort Myers, Fla., and formerly of Charlestown, N.H., passed away on May 13, 2025, after a long and courageous battle with declining health.

Brad was born on April 26, 1949, in Barre, Vt., to John and Violet Regan. He spent his childhood in Springfield, Vt., and graduated from Springfield High School in 1967.

Over the course of his life, Brad held many professions, including carpentry, equipment operation, masonry, and truck driving. He was a creative spirit with skilled hands – able to design and build anything he set his mind to. His legacy lives on in the many homes he constructed, and the intricate stonework he crafted with pride and precision.

Brad was known for his generous heart and sense of humor. He was both the giver and recipient of many nicknames over the years, and his family will forever cherish the laughter and joy he brought into their lives. These lighthearted memories will keep his spirit alive.

He is survived by his devoted wife Linda (Page) Regan; his children Tammy (Mark) Bushway, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Bradley (Heather) Regan Jr., of Fort Myers, Fla., and Stacie (Robert) Gay, of Drewsville, N.H.; and his stepchildren Eric (Kristin) Scott, of Lebanon, N.H., and Amanda (Chris) Jewell, of Plainfield, N.H.

Brad will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Kylee (Eric) Wenz, Chloe (Frank) Bushway, Caleb (Angel) Silver, Hope Regan, Leah Gay, Lucas Gay, and Sienna Regan; his step-grandchildren Jared McGranaghan, Riley McIntyre, Madison Jewell, Ryan Jewell, and Lily Scott; his great-grandchild Connor; and his step-greatgrandchildren Tatum and Falyn.

He is also survived by his sisters Evelyn (Ira) Colby, Pamela (Warren) Cavicchi, and Colleen (Chip) Amaya.

A private service will be held at a later date.