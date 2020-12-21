Bonnie Mae Kunesch, 1960-2020

ATHENS, Vt. – Bonnie Mae Kunesch died peacefully Dec. 11, 2020 at her home. She was born June 5, 1960, in North Hampton, Mass., the daughter of Donald C. Bergquist and Helen Mae. She attended Bellows Falls High School and became a certified nurse’s assistant working at the Nichols Shelter in Edgewood, Md. and the Springfield Health and Rehab in Springfield, Vt.

Bonnie is survived by her husband Donald; four stepsons Daniel, Donald Jr., Gregory Kunesch, and Kyle Towle; two daughters Chrystal Amidon and Melissa Hare; one brother Ron Vorce; three sisters Barbara Smith, Diane Swan, Donna Fernet, and eight grandchildren.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt., will be assisting with the arrangements.