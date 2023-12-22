Birgit Sutter-Davis, 1961-2023

WESTON, Vt. – Our community lost a vital member on Thursday, Dec. 7. Birgit Sutter-Davis slipped quietly from this life to the next at her home in Weston, Vt., with her beloved husband David by her side.

She was born in New York City on Nov. 3, 1961. She grew up in Short Hills, N.J., graduating from Milburn High School in 1979. Birgit graduated from Kenyon College in 1983, received Kenyon’s Distinguished Alumni Award in 1993, and was nominated to Kenyon’s Board of Trustees in 2006. She received her MBA from Columbia University and had a successful career on Wall Street, before retiring in 2006 from the position of global macro portfolio manager and principal at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Conn.

Birgit loved the game of golf, and joined Baltusrol Golf Club in 1996.

Birgit owned a home in Vermont for 27 years. In 2018, she and her husband David made Vermont their permanent home.

She joined the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad in 2018, and became an EMT, an advanced EMT, and finally a paramedic in November 2022.

Birgit was an active member of the Second Congregational Church in Londonderry, Vt., serving as the head of Christian education for young people, on the safety committee, and as church treasurer.

She had an incredible generosity of spirit, and through the Church and LVRS she fulfilled her passion of helping others. Birgit’s optimism, happy personality, and laugh will be especially missed by those who love her.

Birgit is survived by the love of her life, her husband David; her parents Winston and Astrid Sutter; sister Kristen McCutcheon and her husband Tim, and their children Meg (McCutcheon) Cummins, Cameron, and Drew; and stepdaughters Phoebe Weight, Chloe Hartman, and their families.

A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at the Second Congregational Church in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Congregational Church, P.O. Box 77, Londonderry, VT, 05148, Attn: Parsonage Fund, or the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 911, Londonderry, VT 05148. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.