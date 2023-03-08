Beverly A. Wareing, 1930-2023

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Beverly A. (Childs) Wareing passed away, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at Presidential Oaks in Concord, N.H.

Beverly was born to Josephine (Brown) and Robert B. Childs on Oct. 4, 1930, in Hartford, Conn. Beverly attended and graduated from Bellows Falls High School, class of 1948. On Dec 10,1949, she married William M. Wareing at Saint Charles Catholic Church in Bellows Falls, Vt.

In 1966 the family moved to Concord, N.H. In 1976 they founded and opened the S & W Sports Shop.

Beverly was a communicant and volunteer at St. John’s / Christ the King Parish Kitchen Angels ministry, and Hospitality Services at Concord Hospital.

Survivors are children Dawn Chalmers (Stephen), Stephen (Sharon), Ronald (Sherry), and Jane Davies ( Roberto Leone), as well as seven grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Beverly was predeceased by her parents, her brother Robert L. Childs, her husband William, and their daughter Carol Lee.

Services will be held at a later time.

Donations in Beverly’s memory may be sent to Christ The King Parish, Kitchen Angels ministry.