Betty S. Bushey, 1936-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Betty S. Bushey, 84, of 45 Rockingham St., died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at her home. She was born March 22, 1936 in Boone, N.C., the daughter of William Francis and Loyines (Presnell) Tester. Following school, she worked as a waitress and a nurse’s assistant.

Betty was predeceased by her husband Lynn Robert Bushey in 1988. She is survived by her three sons Richard Thomasson of Georgia, Robert Nick Bushey of New Hampshire, and Walter Bushey of Texas; two daughters Sherri Edwards of North Carolina and Rhonda Gilman of North Carolina; and one sister Clara Peck.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.