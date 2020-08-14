Betty J. Whittemore, 1931-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Betty J. Whittemore, 89, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at the Springfield Health & Rehab Center in Springfield, Vt. She was born the daughter of James and Alice (Rivers) O’Neil, April 21, 1931 in Proctor, Vt. She had lived in the Pittsford and Rutland areas for many years before moving to Springfield.

Betty was employed by the Hartness House Inn in Springfield for more than 20 years where she fulfilled many dining and housekeeping services. She was also a self-employed housekeeper in private residences for many years. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, making items for veterans, mittens for children, and was active in the Santa Claus Club. She was a big fan of country music and loved to call in to her favorite disc jockeys of the local radio stations.

She is survived by a daughter Laura (O’Neil) Witham and her husband Mark of Springfield, Vt.; son Robert A. Whittemore Jr. of Pittsford, Vt.; a brother John “Jack” O’Neil of Chester, Vt.; four grandsons Jason J. Witham (Kari) of Springfield, Vt., Jared A. Witham (Jennifer) of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Jonathan Whittemore, and Jacob Whittemore both of Pittsford, Vt., and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Janet Coburn and by her brothers Harold “Peanut” O’Neil and James O’Neil Jr., and one half-brother Leslie Rivers.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Betty’s family wishes to be able to make lives easier and more enjoyable for patients living in nursing homes. Donations of assistive devices, home cooked meals, or just a visit after lockdown is over to any nursing home in her honor would be greatly appreciated.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.