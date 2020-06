SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – A graveside committal service for Betty A. Lewis, 85, who passed away March 15, 2020 in Springfield, Vt., will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph Center, Vt. Reverend Marty Bascom will officiate. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Pavilion at the Lake Champagne Campground in Randolph Center. Davis Memorial Chapel assisted with arrangements.