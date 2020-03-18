Betty A. Lewis, 1934-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Betty A. Lewis passed away March 15, 2020 from a long illness. She was born Aug. 25, 1934 in Randolph, Vt., the second daughter to Earl and Clara Tyler. She graduated from Randolph High School in 1952 and married her high school sweetheart Kenneth before he was shipped to Korea as an Army infantryman.

Other than 14 years of seasonal stays in Florida, Betty was a Vermont resident with Springfield being her home since the early 1960s.

Betty was always up for a good time and enjoying life experiences with family and friends. She was a voracious reader of novels, loved playing cards, golfing, attending local sporting events, and a loyal Patriots fan.

Strong-willed, simple in nature, well-principled, loving wife and mother will be her wonderful legacy and reflection of who she was. Some local residents may remember her as a check out clerk at the former Grand Union, a job she completely enjoyed, highlighted by helping and conversing with customers and fellow employees.

In May of this year, Betty and husband Kenneth would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. They have three sons Peter, 59, Patrick, 57, and Richard, 53, all of whom live in the greater Portland, Maine area and were able to be present for their mom until she found complete peace. She also leaves two daughters-in-law, four granddaughters, and one great grandson.

We wish to thank the staff at both Springfield Rehabilitation Center and Springfield Hospital for their kindness, care, and affection for our mother.

A service celebrating Betty’s life will be held at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph Center at a later date. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.