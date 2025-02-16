Betsy Waldo, 1955-2025

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Betsy L. Waldo, 69, a resident of Goodaleville Road, passed away Jan. 28, 2025, at her home, following a 40-year battle with multiple sclerosis.

Betsy was born in Townshend, Vt., on Sept. 19, 1955, the daughter of David and Betty (Roberts) Lyman. She leaves behind her loving husband of 40 years Marc Waldo, of South Londonderry, and her brother John.

Per Betsy’s request, there will be no formal funeral service or visiting hours. Private memorial services will be held in the spring. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Betsy’s memory may be made to Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend, Vt., c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, Vt.