Bernard W. Stewart, 1931-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bernard W. Stewart, 90, of Westminster Terrace, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at the Springfield Health and Rehab. Bernie was born in North Springfield, Vt., May 11, 1931, the son of Bert W. and Gertrude (Picard) Stewart. He was educated in Springfield and Chester, Vt., leaving after eighth grade to help support his family.

Bernie was a veteran of World War II and on returning home he resumed his truck-driving career. Over the years, he worked for many local trucking companies, Cray Oil, over 30 years with St. Johnsbury Trucking, Tim Graves, Beaudry and coast to coast with BDR. He also worked for Fenton & Hennessey, a job he truly loved.

On June 30, 1951, Bernie married Harriette (Lovell) Stewart who predeceased him Sept. 13, 2018 after 67 years of marriage. Together they enjoyed camping with their family and for many years going to antique truck shows with Terrible Tessie and driving in the 4th of July parade in Saxtons River and Bellows Falls Alumni parade. He was a lifelong member of the Bellows Falls Elks, King Solomon’s Temple, Teamsters Local No 597 Retirees, and his Antique Truck Club.

He is survived by two of his three daughters, Claudia (Stewart) Allbee and husband David of Westminster, Vt., and their sons Jonathan D. Allbee of Westminster, his wife Holly and their children Eli, Meg, and Olivia, Josh D. Allbee, his wife Tara Aumand and their sons Max and Sabastian of Wilton, Maine, Brenda (Stewart) Graves of Bellows Falls, Vt., Peter L. Graves of Walpole, N.H. and their children Samuel L. Graves and his wife Emma of Saxtons River, Vt. and their daughter Lyla and Lakelyn, Kathryn Stewart Graves and her son Beckett of Walpole, N.H.

He is also survived by his son-in-law Gil Bennett of South Deerfield, Mass. and daughters Gretchen (Bennett) Barnett and husband Duane of Montpelier, Vt., and Remy J. Bennett and partner Will Spalding of Greenfield, Mass. Also survived by his brother Fran Steward of Cavendish, Vt. and sister-in-law Jean Stewart of Springfield, Vt., and nieces and nephews.

Bernie was predeceased by his parents, daughter Bonnie J. Bennett, and siblings Bert Jr., William, Robert, and Kathy.

The family would like to thank Sterling House in Bellows Falls, Vt., Springfield Health and Rehab, and Bayada Hospice for the great care they took of Bernie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bellows Falls Senior Center, 18 Tuttle St., Bellows Falls, VT 05101. Bernie and Harriette enjoyed many years of lunches and activities there.

There will be a graveside service at the New Cemetery in Westminster, Vt., Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. There will be a reception to follow. Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls is handling the arrangements.