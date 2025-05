HOUGHTONVILLE, Vt. – Graveside services for Bernard W. Haley, 98, of Grafton, Vt., who passed away on Jan. 18, 2025, will be held on Saturday, May 17, at the Houghtonville Cemetery in Houghtonville, at 1 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, Bellows Falls, Vt.