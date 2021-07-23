Bernard J. Hindes, 1936-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bernard “Bernie” Joseph Hindes was born March 1, 1936 to George and Gladys (Bushway) Hindes. He was a graduate of Bellows Falls High School. On Oct. 25, 1958, he married Frances “Franny” Page.

Bernie was a member of the Vermont National Guard in his younger years and loved to share stories about his escapades during his time at Fort Drum. Bernie worked and retired from New England Power Company where he discovered his love of scuba diving and perfected his skills as a hardhat diver repairing canals, dams, and anything he was requested to fix.

He was a skilled craftsman and carpenter, which was his true passion. Bernie spent countless hours in his garage making beautiful wooden bowls and other wooden crafts. He could build or fix pretty much anything. One of his favorite quotes was, “It’s hell to be handy!” and “I ain’t the best but I’m better than the rest!”

Bernie was adored by his children, and they will miss him terribly. He is survived by his brother Edward Hindes. Bernie is also survived by his sons Michael Hindes and Bernard Hindes (Sue-Ann); his daughters Heidi Brown (Jason) and Lisa Hindes-Moody (Tom). He is survived by his grandchildren Tella Hindes, Talia Hindes, TiAnna Hindes, Mikey Hindes, Codi-Ann Hindes, Bernie Hindes Jr., Jamie Stockman, Matthew Brown, Timothy Brown, Thomas Moody, Paige Moody, and Lucas Moody; his great-grandchildren Breanna Stockman, Jacob Stockman, Taleigha Ellis, Eviyana Martin, Jonah Houghton, Jeremiah Houghton, Dylan Brown, Colby Brown, and his best friend and companion, his dog Caesar.

Bernie was predeceased by his beloved wife Franny, his mother and father, and his brother William Ernest Hogan.

Calling hours will be Monday, July 26, from 7-9 p.m., at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole, N.H., with a burial to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Drewsville, N.H.