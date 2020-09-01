Becky L. Ross, 1960-2020

MUNFORD, Tenn. – Becky Lynn Ross, 60, of Munford, Tenn., passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Baptist East in Memphis. A funeral service was held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Va. Pastor Danny Clegg officiated. A procession to Panorama Memorial Gardens, where Becky was laid to rest, followed the service. Pallbearers were Kenny Ross Jr., Kenneth Ross, Timmy Andrews, Timmy Senter, Jerry Henry, Mike North, and one honorary pallbearer, Alex Mauri.

Becky was born March 31, 1960 to the late Harry Nichols and Mary Lou Deuley in Cantania, Italy.

Surviving Becky is her loving husband of 42 wonderful years, Wayne Ross; her daughters Jennifer Ross of Munford, Tenn. and Sarah Mauri of Coeurd’Alene, Idaho; her siblings Deborah Taylor of Bellows Falls, Vt., Leslie Hurd of Munford, Tenn., and John Nichols of Norfolk, Va.; and one grand child Mason.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Foundation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Foundation.