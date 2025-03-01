Barbara Snide, 1940-2024 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Barbara Lou Prior Warren Snide, born on May 17, 1940, in Morrisville, Vt., passed away peacefully on Feb. 22, 2025. She was the youngest of six children born to Glenn and Winifred Prior. Barbara was a cherished wife, stepmother, grandmother, sister, and friend, who touched the lives of everyone she encountered.

Preceded in death by her beloved siblings Isabelle McKinney, Clyde Prior, Maurice Prior, and Richard Prior, as well as her first husband James Warren, and late husband Burnham Snide, Barbara’s spirit and kindness will forever be remembered by those who loved her.

She is survived by her devoted sister Ramona Torrey and her husband Victor, her granddaughter Courtney Butler, and her great-grandchildren Arija and Scarlett. Additionally, Barbara is survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and many stepgrandchildren. She also leaves behind her stepsons Raymond Snide and Clyde Snide. Barbara was not only a nurturing grandmother, but also a steadfast friend who offered unwavering support and love to all. Her warmth and compassion made her a source of strength for many, and her legacy of kindness will continue to inspire.

Barbara proudly served in the Navy, demonstrating her commitment and dedication to her country. Her life was a testament to resilience, love, and service. She had an innate ability to bring people together, creating a community filled with laughter and joy.

As we mourn her passing, we take comfort in the words of Philippians 4:7: “And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Barbara is now at peace, finally home with the Lord, where she will continue to watch over us all.

Her incredible spirit will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her. She will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.