Barbara Lockwood, 1934-2021

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Barbara Lockwood passed away Sept. 14, 2021 at the home of her son Brad in Berlin, Vt. She was born Dec. 22, 1934 in Charlestown, N.H., to Walter and Gladys Gates. She attended schools in Charlestown, N.H., East Ryegate, Vt., Reading, Vt., and graduated from Springfield High School in 1953.

Barbara had a varied career working at Springfield Hospital, Fellows Corporation, Farmers Home Administration, Springfield Humane Society culminating with delivering Meals on Wheels.

In June of 1956, she married Ronald Lockwood and later settled on Maple Street in Perkinsville, Vt., where they raised their family and she resided until her death.

Throughout her life, Barb had many interests including a deep love for reading, music, history, nature, and especially visiting with family and friends. She will be remembered as a caring generous person who enjoyed donating to numerous organizations for which she felt a great passion. She was extremely proud of her Vermont heritage and especially enjoyed attending town meetings and her involvement with her Perkinsville and Weathersfield community.

Barbara is survived by daughters Sheree Nale and husband Steve of Greeley, Colo.; Sandra Plummer of West Palm Beach, Fla.; son Brad Lockwood and wife Lori of Berlin, Vt.; brother Arthur Gates and wife Sylvia of Perkinsville, Vt.; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents and sister Natalie Bushway and husband Alfred of Springfield, Vt.

A graveside service will be held at Grout Cemetery in Perkinsville, Vt., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at Hoisington Community Park. Knight Funeral Home, Windsor, Vt., is entrusted with arrangements and online condolences are invited at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Weathersfield Historical Society.