Barbara Ann Smith, 1946-2023

ATHENS, Vt. – Barbara Ann Smith, 76, of Athens, Vt., passed away Feb. 6, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born in Northampton, Mass. on Feb. 14, 1946, to the late Cedar Vorce and Helen (Dennett) Lumbis. Barbara was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.

She spent her early years as a CNA caring for those in nursing homes, until she became a devoted mother and stayed home to raise her family.

After raising her family, she decided to get back in the workforce and spent many years working for Vermont Academy where she later retired.

Barbara’s true joy came from spending time with family. She loved hosting holidays and family get-togethers at her home. She treasured the times spent with them and held a special place in her heart for them. Barbara was blessed with the companionship of Bruce Tenney, where they shared these memories together in their home for 20 plus years.

In her free time, Barbara enjoyed baking, shopping, bingo, coffee with friends, and visiting family in Massachusetts. She was also an animal lover and loved all her pets greatly. She especially loved her “baby boy,” Elliot, who she found through a dog adoption agency.

She had a great sense of humor and loved storytelling and reminiscing about past memories with her loved ones.

Barbara was preceded in death by her grandparents Enville and Jennie (Bullard) Vorce; her parents Cedar Vorce and Helen (Dennett) Lumbis; brothers Larry Vorce and Ricky Lumbis; sisters Bonnie Kunesch and Helen Lumbis; and grandson Cameron Parker.

She is survived by her sisters Donna Fernet and Diana Swan, brother Ronald Vorce; daughters Richess (Henry) Crosby, Brina (Richard) Parker, Jaime (Tom) Smith, Melissa (Walter) Hare, and Chrystal Amidon; son Richard (Renee) Prue; grandchildren Ryan, Jordan (Oliva), and Barbara (Timothy) Crosby, Corbin, Courtney, and Coty Parker, Kyleigh Smith, Darian Chisholm, Kennedy Chisholm, and Kyle Smith, Felicia and Ashlie Hare, Karista Machado, Hayleigh Water, Corey, James, Meagan, and Holly Prue; and 14 beautiful great grandchildren; as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

There was a Celebration of Life held at Bartonsville Grange, 116 Upper Bartonsville Rd., Chester, Vt., from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Feb. 14.

