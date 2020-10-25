Aurilla Manning, 1938-2020

LUDLOW, Vt. – Aurilla “Jit” (Scales) (Ellison) Manning, 82, died Thursday at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. Jit was born Jan. 17, 1938, in Ludlow, Vt. She was the daughter of George and Lillian (Rhoades) Scales.

Although she spent most of her life in Ludlow, she lived in Lancaster, S.C., for a few years, where she worked at Southern Screen. Upon moving back to Ludlow, she worked for General Electric for many years before retiring.

Jit loved spending time with friends and family. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed sharing her flowers with others. Her other passion was for art. Over the years her work varied from tole painting to pen and ink to colored pencil. She took great care and pride in her creations. She also liked to sew, crochet, and do needlework.

She was the wife of Lloyd Ellison Sr., with whom she had three children. They divorced in 1973. In 1986, on Pearl Harbor Day, in Hawaii, she married Athol “Red” Manning. They had 10 fun-filled years together until his death in 1996.

Survivors include her children Joan White and her husband Tony of Anacortes, Wash., Linda Emmons and her husband Mark of Windham, and Shawn Ellison of Ludlow; her brother Arthur and his wife Francis of Mount Holly; her grandchildren Tyler Farnsworth and his wife Kat of Brandon, Sarah White of South Royalton, Anthony White of Colorado, and Sheila White of White River; seven great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews and several lifelong friends.

Aurilla was predeceased by her husband Athol and four siblings James Scales, Elmer Scales, Janet Stewart, and Eleanor Bickford.

Honoring her wishes, there will not be visiting hours or a funeral. Interment was Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gill Odd Fellows Home Activities, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT 05149 or the Ludlow Ambulance Service, 19 West Hill Rd., Ludlow, VT 05149.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel.