Audrey J. Boerum, 1929-2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Audrey J. Burton Boerum, 92, passed away on Jan. 2, 2022 in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Audrey was born on Dec. 12, 1929 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Hyacinth and William Burton. An avid creative from an early age, she enjoyed playing the piano and dancing. After graduating high school, she attended college for a year, then left and went to work at AT&T.

Audrey worked at AT&T for several years and had many adventures with friends in New York City. She met Frederick S. Boerum while she was out and about as a hotsy-totsy babe on the town. They wed and settled in Brooklyn.

While living in Brooklyn they had two children: Stephen F. Boerum and Patrice Boerum. Then they moved to Oakland, N.J. where they had a third child, William S. Boerum.

An active community member, Audrey participated in local politics, the school board, PTA’s, and a local newspaper. Later on in life she did administrative work for a mental health organization and was an employee at Wallaby, a computer company.

After retiring, Audrey moved to Bellows Falls, Vt. in the mid 1990’s where she became a regular troublemaker on the local scene. She was involved in community theater, the Chamber of Commerce, Westminster Cares, artist’s guilds, the Waypoint Center, and other nearby organizations. One of her dearest connections was the local poetry group that met regularly at Village Square Booksellers and the Flat Iron Cooperative in town.

Audrey shared a deep love of the written word with her grandchild, Rebecca, who carries on her creative spirit.

Audrey loved gardening, extraterrestrials, a good party, music, family, friends, an electrifying debate, Frank Sinatra, genealogy, and books. Lots of books.

The community at the Canal House where Audrey lived was a strong support system for her in the final years of her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your local library. Services to be announced at a later date.

Thank you for your condolences, Audrey is dearly missed.