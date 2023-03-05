Arthur B. O’Hare, 1940-2023

LUDLOW, Vt. – Arthur B. O’Hare, of Ludlow, Vt., passed away on Feb. 4, 2023. He was born on May 24, 1940, in New Haven, Conn., to Thomas and Catherine Basquil O’Hare, and grew up in the Centerville section of Hamden, Conn. He felt he had an idyllic childhood in the “Ville,” spending time with friends at the Frog Pond, Legion Field, Charlie Crook’s, and, of course, the Glenwood.

A graduate of Quinnipiac College, Art spent 35 years in the publishing business, starting at Reader’s Digest and going on to establish a consulting firm, O’Hare Publishing Services. Art and his wife, Mary “Kay” Keane, were married on Aug. 12, 1967. They raised their family in Guilford, Conn. In 1997 they moved to Ludlow and he became a ski instructor at Okemo Mountain. Skiing, golfing, traveling, and reading American history were his favorite pastimes. The first two, for the sport and camaraderie. The latter for the knowledge and experience gained; all just for the fun of it. He was always happiest when with family and friends.

Art was predeceased by his parents and three older brothers, John, Thomas, and William. He is survived by his wife, Kay, sons, Michael and his wife, Dulce, of South Pomfret, Vt., and Brian and his wife, Marie, of Ludlow, Vt. He was thankful to have his sons nearby, for two loving daughters-in-law, and for the joy of his life for the past seven years, granddaughter Isabella O’Hare. He also leaves a large extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a future date. Contributions may be made in Art’s memory to the Ludlow Ambulance Department, P.O. Box 359, Ludlow, VT 05149.

Meet a friend at the19th. hole and raise a toast to Art.

☘Slainte☘