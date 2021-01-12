Arnold B. Robinson, 1949-2021

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Arnold Bruce Robinson, 71, of Cobb Road, passed away in the early morning of Jan. 6, 2021 at his daughter’s house in Springfield, Vt. He was born Oct. 8, 1949 in Bellows Falls, Vt., to Lila (Colburn) and Roland Robinson.

He is predeceased by his wife Patricia Robinson. They were married in 1993. Bruce leaves behind three children Amy Robinson and her three children of Springfield, Vt., Philip Robinson and his four children of South Royalton, Vt., and Kelsey Robinson of Charlestown, N.H., and several brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

Bruce was an avid sports lover, a fan of the Knicks, Cowboys, and especially the Atlanta Braves – Chop On. He spent many years of his life donating his time to the Bellows Falls Little League program and the Connecticut Valley Pee Wee Football League for 50-plus years. He impacted the lives of many young athletes over the years. He retired from the Dunning Box Shop in Walpole, N.H. He worked there for over 30 years.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to either the Bellows Falls Little League program or the Connecticut Valley Pee Wee Football League, both in Bellows Falls. A service will be held at a later date.

Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, Vt. is assisting with the arrangements.