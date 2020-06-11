Arlon J. Rice, 1935-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Arlon James Rice, 85, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Vernon Green Nursing Home in Vernon, Vt. He was born May 10, 1935 in Springfield, Vt., the son Karl F. and Grace (Spaulding) Rice. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School Class of 1954.

Arlon served in the United States Army Signal Corps and was stationed in France from 1955 to 1958. From 1960 to 1974, he was employed at the First National Bank in Springfield and served as head teller for many years. From 1974 to 1984, he was employed at Jones & Lamson Machine Tool Company in Springfield. He also served as the Springfield town auditor for 20 years.

Arlon was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge 42 in Springfield and a longtime member of the First Congregational Church in Springfield.

He is survived by his sister Katherine and her husband Wilbur “Peanut” Gauthier of Bradenton, Fla. and seven nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers Edward F. Rice and Charles O. Rice.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. Burial will be in the Plains Cemetery in Perkinsville, Vt.