April L. Desoto, 1973-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – April L. Desoto was reunited with her guardian angel, Sandra McKeone, Feb. 29, 2020. April was born in Waukegan, Ill. April 23, 1973, the daughter of Gilbert Desoto and Carol Christenson. April lived in many places, most recently Bellows Falls, but the place she called home was Deland, Fla.

April is remembered for her kind smile, big heart, and willingness to always help. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandsons, Jayden and Jeremiah Smith. She also enjoyed caring for plants, doing word searches, and spending time at the beach. April left us at the young age of 46, but her love and kindness will keep her memory alive for ages to come.

April is the beloved mother of Jamie Patterson, Anton Lutz, and Tehya and Alana Martin.

There will be a celebration of April’s life Saturday, March 14, from 12-5 p.m., at the Potato Barn, Potato Barn Road in Walpole, N.H. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.

Donations in April’s memory may be made to the Bellows Walpole Inn.