Antoinette “Nancy” Joyce, 1931-2022

LUDLOW, Vt. – Antoinette “Nancy” Joyce, 91, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her home in Ludlow, Vt. She was born Sept. 24, 1931 in Newark, N.J. The daughter of Armand and Ida (Blick) Baldachino. She attended school and graduated High School in New Jersey.

Nancy worked at AT&T in New Jersey for 42 years, starting as an operator and later working in administration. After retirement she owned and operated the Plumrose Inn in Ludlow, Vt. for 25 years.

She was a very active member of the Church of Annunciation in Ludlow. Volunteering her time as fundraiser, treasurer, and activist for the poor and needy. She held the role of Vice Regent of the Catholic Daughters of America, Manchester, Vt. She was a world traveler, hosting tour groups abroad. Nancy was an avid baker and a tremendous cook. Her passion was caring for others and her home was always open.

She is survived by one son Richard P. Joyce, two daughters; Mary Boyle and Patricia Dolezal, one sister; Ida Mae Moyna, 11 grandchildren; Mike, Ken, Tom, Richard, Anthony, Viki, Robin, Heidi, Dee, Emily, and Erica. She is also survived by several great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband Richard, one daughter Colleen, one sister Helen, and one brother Sonny.

A memorial mass will be held in the spring of 2023 at the Church of Annunciation in Ludlow, Vt. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.