Anthony “Tony” Taylor Gillette, 1947-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Anthony “Tony” Taylor Gillette, 74, resident of Springfield, Vt. passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 2, 2022. He was born in Springfield, Vt. on Dec. 20, 1947. He is survived by his wife Darlyn Walker-Gillette, daughter Kelley Gillette, son Daniel Gillette, and beloved cat, Spanky. He is also survived by his brother Mitchell and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by son Anthony Taylor Gillette II, parents Cleon “Joe” and Mafalda “Muffy” Gillette, and sister Linda Gillette Stevens.

Tony grew up in Springfield, Vt. As a child he participated in many sports, his favorite being basketball. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1965 and moved to New Haven, Conn. to attend the Culinary Institute of America. After his graduation he moved to Miami Beach, Fla., where he worked in numerous hotels as a chef. He later returned to the Culinary Institute of America in N.Y. as an instructor where he taught for 4 years. He then relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to open a restaurant called The Historic Bryan Homes Restaurant, a site that he developed himself. During his career he advanced in different departments including research and development in St. Louis, Mo. and was the Food and Beverage Director at several Nevada casinos. He also had many awards and accomplishments, including being featured in “The Chocolatier” as well as many other culinary magazines.

During his time in Florida, he had 3 children whom he loved dearly. He enjoyed golfing with his sons and watching Gator football with his daughter. He later retired to his hometown of Springfield, Vt. where he met his current wife. During his retirement he took pleasure in experiencing new restaurants, antique model trains, and restoring his hot rod, which he took on joyrides with his best friend, Gordy. He was known for his dry sense of humor, engaging public speaking skills, striking blue eyes, and infectious smile. He will be truly missed and loved forever.

A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at the VFW in Springfield, Vt. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 from 4 p.m. -7 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the Springfield Humane Society at www.spfldhumane.org