Anson R. Boudrieau Jr., 1973-2020

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Anson R. Boudrieau Jr., 47, known as “AJ” and lovingly called “Unkie” by family, of Connecticut River Park in Charlestown, died suddenly at his home late Saturday night. Anson was born in Bellows Falls, Vt., July 24, 1973, the son of Anson and Dorothy Boudrieau. He attended schools in the Fall Mountain area. Anson was employed by the ADA Traffic Control and previously employed at Market Basket in Claremont. He also worked for Balla Lumber in Acworth and Hubbards in Walpole.

He leaves behind his mother Dorothy Boudrieau of Charlestown; two sons Chance Boudrieau of Charlestown and Nicholas Grace of Claremont; a brother James of Tollesboro, Ky.; a sister Zandrea Boudrieau of Charlestown; and his granddaughter “Little Princess” Octavia Blake of Sunapee; his significant other Janeen Smith of Charlestown and her three daughters Crystal, Sarah, and Isabelle Smith. He leaves behind many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his father Anson R. Boudrieau Sr.

Anson enjoyed camping, fishing, kayaking, music in general, reading, and family time. He liked building things, refinishing furniture, putting together models, and was a big fan of horror movies, especially “The Walking Dead.”

AJ was one to see all points of view in any given situation, always open-minded. In his words, he would “play the devil’s advocate.”

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. A celebration of life was held Aug. 22, 2020 in Charlestown, N.H.