Anne S. Matulonis, 1937-2023

LUDLOW, Vt. – Anne S. Matulonis, 86, died Thursday morning, May 4, at home surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 7, 1937, in Rutland, Vt.

The daughter of Allyn and Helen (Rounds) Seward, she graduated from Wallingford High School and Castleton State College. On July 11, 1959, Anne married Ignatius C. Matulonis in Wallingford.

She started her teaching career in Proctorsville and Cavendish before she became the kindergarten teacher at Ludlow Elementary School in 1976 until she retired in 1990. After retirement, she continued to be a substitute teacher. She was involved in the Junior Women’s Club and the Women’s Club for 60 years in Ludlow. She also was involved in Eastern Star for many years. Anne enjoyed doing arts and crafts during her lifetime at the Fletcher Farm Craft School.

After retiring, Anne and her husband bought a second property in Bradenton, Fla., where they would spend winters. This allowed them to be involved in their grandchildren’s lives in Vermont and Florida.

Anne was predeceased by her husband Ignatius. Survivors include her two sons Mark (and wife Donna), of Fleming Island, Fla., and Michael, of Lakewood, Colo.; her daughter Michele (and husband Kermit) Twombly, of Ludlow; her three siblings Judy Lidstone, of Wallingford, Vt., Chuck Seward, of Swanton, Vt., and Mike Seward, of Wallingford, Vt; four grandchildren Bryan, Renee, Brittany and Brandon; and great-grandchildren Asher and Carol.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Anne’s memory to Senior Solutions in Springfield or the United Church of Christ in Ludlow.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, May 11, from 6-8 p.m. at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at the United Church of Ludlow, officiated by Pastor Michelle Fountain.

Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, Vt.