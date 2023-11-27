Anna M. Spaulding, 1936-2023

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Anna Margareta Spaulding of Proctorsville passed away suddenly at Dartmouth Hospital on Nov. 24, 2023. She was born in Roxheim, Germany on Feb. 16, 1936, one of 10 children born to Franz Joseph and Mariea Hildegard Bayer. She was a member of the American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries.

She worked in various factories in Germany until she met her husband Allen Joseph Spaulding when he served in the Army. They were married in Germany on Dec. 17, 1960. She returned with Allen to live in Proctorsville in 1961. There they raised their three children.

Anna enjoyed playing bingo, bowling, yard sales, family events, and Adult Day.

She is survived by Richard and his wife Christine, Patrick, Arlene Spaulding, and one sister. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, and one-great grandchild. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, three sisters, five brothers, and one grandchild.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m., at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Proctorsville, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Alzheimer’s Research in her memory.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel, Springfield, Vt.