Ann M. Lemp, 1925-2021.

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Ann Marie (LaVecchia) Lemp, 96, of Bellows Falls, Vt., passed away peacefully at the Jack Byrne Center at DHMC in Lebanon, N.H., June 18, 2021. Ann was born Jan. 17, 1925, the daughter of Thomas and Beatrice LaVecchia in Jersey City, N.J.

Ann, or more affectionately known as “Nina,” is survived by her two loving daughters and their families, including daughter Patricia (Harold) Bushway of North Walpole, N.H., granddaughter Kerry (Brian) Pickering of Drewsville, N.H., great-granddaughter Allegra (Nate) Bisson and great-great-grandson Keenan of Walpole, N.H., and great-granddaughter Shea of Drewsville, N.H.; grandson Mark (Tammy) Bushway of Estero, Fla., and great-grandchildren Kylee Bushway of Arlington, Va., and Chloe Bushway of Estero, Fla.; daughter Joanne (Ray) Perry of Bellows Falls, Vt., granddaughters Nicole (Brett) Clace and great-grandchildren Griffin and Graeme of Colchester, Vt., and Courtney (Cole) Thomas and great-grandchildren Louisa Lark, Peter Leif, and Mathilda Rose of Essex, Vt.

In addition, Ann is survived by her sisters Lena Harris of Newburgh, N.Y. and Marion Williams of Monticello, N.Y.; and brother-in-law Ronald (Dorothy) Lemp of Succasunna, N.J., as well as several nieces and nephews.

Ann married her loving husband Edwin Lemp Nov. 24, 1957, who predeceased her Oct. 17, 2016. She is also predeceased by her siblings Rose Perrone, Catherine (Kay) Gerson, Louis (Louie) LaVecchia, Antonette (Nettie) Brown, Frances Patton, Bernardo (Ben) LaVecchia, and Margaret Smith. Additionally, her first husband Bernard Sullivan of Jersey City, N.J.

Ann “Nina” was a faithful and devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, sister, and friend whose life centered around her family. Ann was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

We are grateful for the compassionate care and friendship provided to her by Bonnie Reagan, Jamie Harper, and Barb Kolodzieg. We also would like to thank the Jack Byrne Center at DHMC, Vermont Hospice, and Vermont VNA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ann’s name may be made to Jack Byrne Center, 154 Hitchcock Loop Rd., Lebanon, NH 03756.

A funeral mass will take place Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole, N.H.