Ann Comstock, 1938-2025

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Ann Stillson Comstock died on May 10, 2025, at home in Springfield, Vt., with family at her side, following an extended illness.

Ann was born June 3, 1938, in Claremont, N.H., as the third child of Raymond Eugene Stillson and Florence Eva (Hilliard) Stillson, and grew up on the family farm in Windsor, Vt. She graduated from Windsor High school, and attended UVM. She married Carlton Roy Comstock, of Hartland, Vt., at her family’s farm, on Oct. 10, 1959. They had three daughters while living in Boston, Mass., Mary Martha, Jane Carol, and Ann Elizabeth; and two sons born in Portland, Maine, Carlton Roy Jr. and Christopher Andrew. Her family grew to include 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She would tell you she had a wonderful childhood, fondly recollecting riding horses to visit family and friends; she truly loved her siblings and parents, and remaining in close touch with extended family was important to her.

Ann and Carlton raised their family on a farm in Scarborough, Maine. She volunteered extensively, including Cub Scouts, after school minicourses, Beech Ridge Community Club, Portland Soup Kitchen, Red Cross, and trained and served as an extension master gardener. In 1983, she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts at the University of Southern Maine. She managed USM’s Gorham campus art gallery while pursuing her degree and afterward. She donated an impressive amount of blood throughout her life. She joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1975, and was an active member for 50 years.

Ann had a distinct artistic aesthetic – she paid attention to textures, shapes, colors, and the way sunlight entered a room. Children loved her collections of smooth rocks, prisms, bells, and abundant reading material. She had a holistic outlook, favoring the simple and natural aspects of living. She enjoyed travel, traversing the country numerous times by plane, train, and car, as well as travel to Europe. She was an avid gardener of both vegetables and flowers. She loved bird watching, and birds were frequent subjects in her paintings.

Ann was preceded in death by her daughter Mary May, her two older sisters Sylvia (Sib) Baker and Phyllis Lindblad, and grandson William Maki. She is survived by her husband; her children Jane “Charlie” Cannon, of Dannemora, N.Y., Ann “Wisa” Maki (Wade), of Shoreham, Vt., Carlton “Sam” Comstock (Laurie), of Chester, Vt., and Christopher Comstock, of Scarborough, Maine; her brothers William “Bill” Stillson, of Windsor, Vt., and Lester “Bub” Stillson (Christine), of Wyoming, Del.; and sister Patti DeLang (Dave), of Cambridge, Vt.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the exceptional care from the nurses at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, and from Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire.

There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, May 13, at 1 p.m., at the Hartland Village Cemetery, followed by an opportunity to visit at the Ascutney Village LDS Church. At a later date, there will be a gathering for a Celebration of Ann’s Life.

In lieu of flowers, please plant a flower or a tree in Ann’s memory. Condolences to her family may be made in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.