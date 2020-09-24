Anita M. Wilbur, 1932-2020

GRAFTON, Vt. – In fondest memory of a loving wife and mother, Anita M. Wilbur, 88, of Eastman Road died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at the Springfield Health and Rehab. She was born Jan. 18, 1932 in Bellows Falls, the daughter of Theodore and Bertha (Meachum) Lockerby. She attended Saxtons River Elementary School and was a graduate of the Bellows Falls High School. Anita worked for the Grafton Elementary School as the cook, Whitney Blake, Vermont Medical, and worked as an at-home caretaker. She was a member of the Christian Community Church in Athens and enjoyed baking, birds, trips to Maine, and singing country music.

In 1958, Anita married Harry Wilbur in Grafton, Vt., who predeceased her. She is survived by two sons Corey and wife Donna of Grafton and Ladd and his wife Deanna of South Carolina; one daughter Julie and her husband Calvin Poland of Charlestown, N.H.; her grandchildren Cody and his wife Desirae Wilbur, Wyatt Wilbur and his fiancée Morgan Stevens, Abby and Andrew Wilbur, Benjamin and Kyle Poland; and her great-grandchildren Addisyn, Brooks, Autumn, Easton, and Damian; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Harry, Anita was predeceased by two sisters Betty Armstrong and Martha Motes and one nephew David Armstrong.

There will be a graveside service Sept. 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Houghtonville Cemetery with Reverend Harold Noyes officiating.