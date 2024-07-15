Angelo Amoroso, 1989-2024

BRANDON, Vt. – Angelo “AJ” Amoroso Jr., 35, passed away July 3, 2024, at his home in Brandon.

AJ was born in Worcester, Mass., on Feb. 4, 1989. He was the son of Angelo Amoroso Sr. and Lynette (Watson) Amoroso. He grew up in Worcester until he was around 11 years old, at which time he moved to Windsor, Vt. AJ laid down his roots in Vermont, where he met his wife, created his life, and raised his family. He was a beloved father, husband, uncle, son, brother, cousin, and friend to many.

He had been involved working in the trades at various businesses. He enjoyed fishing and riding dirt bikes when he was younger, which are things that he continued to enjoy doing as an adult with his friends and family. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, and most of all he loved spending time with his family. AJ and Megan knew each other growing up and later married in 2013. Through those 11 years, they shared an unbreakable bond of love and were very rarely seen apart of each other. He had one stepson and three sons with his wife Megan. His smile was the brightest when they were together. He was very proud of his family and the home they owned. AJ loved his family fiercely, and the best parts of him are seen in his children every day.

He is survived by his wife Megan Marie Amoroso of Brandon, whom he married in Springfield on Jan. 12, 2013; three sons Angelo, Brady, and Kingston; one stepson Timothy Laframboise; his father Angelo Amoroso Sr.; his mother Lynette Watson; his brothers Phillip, Joe, and Tony; his father- and mother-in-law James and Nancy Briggs, and their family.

Respecting his wishes, a private Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the GoFundMe campaign set up to support his sons and help secure their future.

Arrangements by Miller and Ketcham of Brandon.