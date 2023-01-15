Amber Gail Monty, 1980-2023

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Amber Gail Monty, 42, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Jan. 8, 2023.

Amber was born in Bellows Falls, Vt. on April 12, 1980, the daughter of Raymond and Jean Monty. Born the first of seven children to Ray and Jean, Amber embraced her role as the leader of the pack, a fierce protector who always stood up for those she loved. Amber lived in and attended school in Bellows Falls, before relocating to Burlington, Vt.

Amber loved country music, her favorite song being “Beautiful Crazy” by Luke Combs. She loved rides on dirt back roads, spending time with her children, sunflowers, Fireball Whiskey, buying new stationery supplies, and being surrounded by friends. Amber had so many friends and had found her calling being a mentor to younger women in need. Amber was involved actively with Mercy Connections in Burlington, Vt. She helped organize community events such as coat drives and harvest dinners. Amber’s personality was one you will never be able to forget, she was loud, outspoken, some would even say… a bit feisty. Amber loved with all she had and that love will live on with those who survived her.

Amber is survived by her children Lucy Burns of Keene, N.H. and Joel Chickering Jr of Walpole, N.H. Her parents Raymond Monty of Alstead, N.H. and Jean Vancor of Cambridgeport, Vt. Her siblings Heidi Monty of Bellows Falls, Vt., Jessica Monty (Jay) of Langdon, N.H., Raymond Monty(Krista) III, Jed Monty and Alicia Monty all of Bellows Falls, Vt. and Cody Monty of Charlestown, N.H.. Uncles and aunts Mark and Laurie Monty of Milton, Vt., Shawn and Mary Monty of New Boston, N.H., Kelly and Peter Fisher of Essex, Vt., Edward Vancor, Kevin & Gloria Vancor of Bellows Falls, Vt. and Gary Furgat of Saxtons River, Vt. Nieces and nephews Owen and Kerrigan Woodard, Griffin Brown, Aaryanna, Natallye, and Jazmyne Lescord.

Amber was predeceased by her grandparents Raymond and Kathryn Monty, Norman and Barbara Vancor, and her aunts Cathy Furgat and Lisa Vancor.

Calling hours will be held Saturday Jan. 21, 2023 from 1-3 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral home 55 Westminster St in Bellows Falls, VT. A Celebration will follow at the Bellows Falls Moose Lodge.

Donations in Amber’s memory may be sent to Mercy Connections 255 South Champlain St #8 Burlington, VT 05401

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home. www.fentonandhennessey.com