Alma Routhier, 1950-2020

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Alma Routhier, 70, of Claremont, N.H., died May 11, 2020 at Woodlawn Nursing Home in Newport, N.H. She was born in Bellows Falls, Vt., April 6, 1950, the daughter Raymond and Evelyn (Smith) Fuller.

Alma and her husband Norm owned and operated Hometown Deli in Claremont for many years. Prior to, Alma had worked in housekeeping at the Home Hill Inn in Plainfield and as a kitchen aid at the Courtyard Café in Hanover. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, doing crafts, and spending time with her family and friends.

The family includes her children Bobbie Jo and Cecil McLaury, Eraka and Wayne Daudelin, Alana Routhier and fiancée’ James; her siblings Harriett J. Nebster, Robert W. Fuller, Sylvia M. Smith, Raymond M. Fuller (deceased), Vern R. Fuller and Donna L. Newton; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and also several nieces and nephews.

The family suggests donations in her memory can be made to Woodlawn Nursing Home or SPCA.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of her life will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad St., Claremont, NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.