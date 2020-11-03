Allen G. Cushman Jr., 1939-2020

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Allen Guy Cushman Jr., 81, of Town Farm Road, died Oct. 30, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. He was born Feb. 19, 1939, in Proctorsville, Vt., to Allen and Edith (Kendall) Cushman. He attended schools in Proctorsville and Ludlow, Vt. Following school, he worked at several jobs, then making his career as a meat cutter in several local stores. He worked many years for the Bellows Falls Police Department. He enjoyed crime shows and old westerns on television. Allen loved his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

On Aug. 17, 1956, in Westminster West, Vt., Allen married Marion Frink who survives. He is also survived by his son Allen Cushman III and his wife Pat of Walpole, N.H.; daughters Debra Femiak and her husband Jim of Newburgh, N.Y., Linda Wright and her husband Charlie of North Walpole, N.H., Rose Noyes of Springfield, Vt., Kitty Kmiec and her husband Bradley of Alstead, N.H., and Marianne Cushman of Dickson, Tenn.; brothers Ernest, Arnold, and Royal Cushman; and siblings Audrey, Nancy, Sandra, Timmy, and Rodney. He was predeceased by his half brother Calvin. Allen has 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

A graveside burial service will be held at the Rockingham Meeting House Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. There will be no reception due to the Covid-19 virus.