Alice E. Cobb Rogers, 1939-2021

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Alice Elaine (Rhoades) Cobb Rogers, of Westminster, Vt., left for her home in heaven July 22, 2021, surrounded by her family and her best friend and companion, her dog Kipper, after a courageous battle with leukemia.

Alice was born Feb. 18, 1939 in Windsor, Vt., the daughter of Hollis and Evelyn Rhoades. She grew up in Gageville, Vt., where she attended grade school. She graduated in 1957 from Bellows Falls High School.

Alice trained to be a nurse’s aide shortly after the age of 15 at Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Bellows Falls. She continued to work there through high school. After graduation she moved to Keene, N.H. where she was employed for several years at Peerless Insurance.

On Sept. 20, 1958 she married Hollis Cobb in Westminster, Vt. Together they raised their four children and became foster parents to several children over many years. Alice also started a day care program in their home and nurtured many children. She became an advocate for the elderly, which led her back to her love for nursing. She soon became a medical assistant at Charlestown Medical Center in Charlestown, N.H. and eventually began working at Rockingham Medical Center in Bellows Falls, where she worked for several years.

Alice was an advocate for her family, friends, and her community whenever they needed her. She was strong and determined and her faith allowed her to get through many challenges in her lifetime. She was always there for anyone who needed a helping hand. She had a large circle of friends whom she enjoyed spending time with. She had a lifelong love for horses and was a founding member of the Trinity Riders Horse Club. Alice was an original member of Westminster Cares, where she continued to volunteer until recent months. She was a “Red Hatter” and a member of the Red Hatters Club where she served as the Queen for the state of Vermont.

Several years after Hollis’s passing in November 2005, Alice developed a relationship with a longtime friend of the family, Jon Rogers of Charlestown, N.H. They were united in marriage in May 2014 and together they shared a few short years before Jon was stricken with cancer and passed away in 2017.

Surviving are her children Gary (Jean), Westminster, Vt., Joel (Tammy), Claremont, N.H., James (Carol), North Hero, Vt., Michael (Margery), Claremont, N.H., Cindi Haskell, Bellows Falls, Vt., and many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three stepchildren Jon Rogers Jr., Janet Swain, and Patty Sweeney and their families, and her sister Ellen Aron of Westminster, Vt. Alice was predeceased by both of her husbands and her daughter Kimberly Sue Cobb, who passed away in 2018.

Alice’s services will take place Saturday, July 31 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Community Christian Church in Athens, Vt. followed by a burial service at the New Westminster Cemetery, on Kurn Hattin Rd., Westminster.

Memorial donations in her name may be made to Westminster Cares, P.O. Box 312, Westminster, VT 05158.