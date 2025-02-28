Alfred O. Leonard, 1954-2025

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Alfred O. Leonard, of Bellows Falls, Vt., passed away on Feb. 17, 2025. Alfred was born on July 6, 1954, in Bellows Falls, Vt., to Alfred Leonard Sr. and Pearl (Lescord) Leonard. He attended schools in Bellows Falls, and graduated from Bellows Falls High School with the Class of 1972. He worked as a laborer for Our Place for many years.

Alfred is survived by his daughters Crystal Esslinger and her husband Graham, of Alstead N.H., and Samantha Leonard and her husband Dennis, of Rockingham, Vt.; as well as four grandsons Isaiah Whidden, Wyatt Whidden, and Timothy Abbot, of Rockingham, Vt., and Westyn Esslinger, of Alstead, N.H. He is also survived by his sister Ruby Parker, of Bellows Falls Vt., and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and his wife Karen Leonard.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.