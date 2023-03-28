Alexander G. Kelley, 1989-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Alexander G. Kelley, 34, passed away suddenly in Springfield, Vt., on March 14, 2023. Alex was born on January 20, 1989, to Sean and Dawn (Colberg) Kelley. Alex attended schools in Bellows Falls.

Alex is survived by his mother Dawn Benware, his son Colton T. Kelley, and daughter Lillyann L. Kelley, as well as his brother Adam and his wife Kristi, two nieces Kaylee and Kylee, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends throughout his life.

Alex will always be remembered as a loving son, brother, and father, and helpful to those who needed it.

Alex loved riding with his predeceased father Sean Kelley, camping, and being outdoors. He enjoyed playing in and outdoors with the kids, especially his son and daughter.

There will be no services at this time.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 1 p.m., at 160 Parker Road, in Putney, Vt. Favorite dishes are welcome.