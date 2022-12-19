Aldis E. Thayer, 1932-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Aldis “Aldy” E. Thayer, age 90, left this life on Dec. 11, 2022 in Shelburne, Vt. Aldy was born on Jan. 5, 1932 in Irasburg, Vt. to Harry I. and Lottie (Elliott) Thayer. The family farmed in Irasburg and Coventry before moving to Springfield. He graduated from Springfield High School and enlisted in the Army. He married Mildred Eddy in 1951 and served during the Korean War.

He worked for Woodbury Florist, the Vermont Army National Guard, Holmes Transportation, St. Johnsbury Trucking, and the Weston Bowl Mill. He volunteered as a fire fighter, rope tow operator, ski patrolman, driver for Chester Cares, and Deacon and Sexton at Chester Congregational Church. Survivors are his daughter Patricia Carpenter (Paul), and his son Alan Thayer (Mamie Hale), six grandchildren and their spouses, and eighteen great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at The Arbors, Cynthia Thayer, Irene Saulnier, and Ken and Shirley Barrett for their kindness during Aldy’s illness.

A memorial service will be held on Jan. 5, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Chester. Donations may be made to VFW Post 771 or the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.