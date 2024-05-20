Albert J. Lambert, 1964-2024

LUDLOW, Vt. – Albert J. Lambert, 59, passed away at his home in Ludlow on May 9, 2024. He was born in Mount Holly, N.J., on Aug. 26, 1964, son of Albert R. and Barbara (Lewis) Lambert.

He attended grade school in North Clarendon, and graduated from Black River High School in Ludlow, Vt. In his younger years, he worked for Black River Produce, and did painting for different contractors.

Joe loved sports, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

He is survived by his mother Barbara; sisters Cyndi Christensen (Stef), Valerie Bloomberg (Jason), and stepsister Peggy Bailey (James); nephews Brenden and Aaron Stevens, and Winston and Timothy Mathews; nieces Addie Turbin and Carla Mathews; and many aunts and uncles.

He is predeceased by his father and grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Castle in Proctorsville, Vt., on June 30, from 1-3 p.m.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.