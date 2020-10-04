Albert J. Gonyea, 1932-2020

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – On Sept. 24, 2020, Albert J. Gonyea, of Saxtons River, Vt. and formally of Averill Park, N.Y., passed away while doing what any good Vermonter liked best – night fishing. Albert was born July 14, 1932 in Cavendish, Vt., the son of Wilfred Gonyea and Fern Thomas.

In 1953, he served during the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged in 1961. Albert worked as a laborer on a farm, Albany Felt Company, and other woolen mills. He was also a truck driver whose CB handle was Big Owl for Barber & Bennett Feed Company. He also worked for the state of Vermont. After retirement, he drove for the Current bus.

Albert taught a survival course in Avril Park, N.Y. and a hunter’s safety course at his home in Saxtons River. He was on the Saxtons River Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of the Bellows Falls Legion and Bellows Falls Moose Club and enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time. Albert returned to Vermont in 1984 to take care of his father.

On March 19, 1955, he married Marie E. Mayo who died in August 1971. On Dec. 22, 1984, he married Barbara A. Vaughn who died in February 2014. Albert is survived by his children Jean Anderson and Terry Shows, Lois Diak and Stefan, George Gonyea and Janine, Gilbert Gonyea and Lora, Edith Seifridsberger and Kevin, Evelyn Santoro and Shawn, Richard Gonyea and Andrew Gonyea; 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and one niece Cyrilla H. Prescott. Albert was also predeceased by his sisters Bessie Hodgeman and Helen Bemis.

Calling hours will be held at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home Monday, Oct. 5, from 4-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery Tuesday, Oct. 6 in Wynantskill, N.Y. at 11 a.m.