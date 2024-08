CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – A Celebration of a Life well lived for Albert A. Fisk (Oct. 23, 1942 – May 6, 2024) was attended by family and friends on July 14. The Rev. Heidi Smith, chaplain for the VNA of New Hampshire and Vermont, officiated the memorial service.

Charlestown Memorial VFW Auxiliary Post 8497 Honor Guard provided military honors for Al’s service in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Our grief is love that has no place to go.

Our grief is heavy because our love is so big.