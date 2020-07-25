Alan R. Woodbury, 1943-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Alan R. Woodbury, 76, passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born Aug. 25, 1943 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Karl and Berta (Wilhelm) Woodbury. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School Class of 1962. He later graduated from Stockbridge University. He also served in the Army Reserves.

On May 1, 1965, Alan married Valery Haven in Springfield, Vt. Alan was a master florist working with his parents in the family business for many years, taking over in 1973, constructing a new store and the current location of Woodbury Florist and Nursery in 1975. Alan retired in 2007 but continued to work part-time.

Alan loved being active and involved with his community. He loved sailing Lake Champlain, skiing, and playing on his tractor. He enjoyed traveling, visiting many islands via sailboat, and touring Europe. He has served as a board member of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, earning the Citizen of the Year Award in 2002. Alan was involved with countless local groups always striving to give back to his hometown. His latest passion was Springfield on the Move.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Valery Haven Woodbury; daughter Michelle of Milton; son Scott and fiancée Tonya of Maderia Beach, Fla.; sisters Nola Woodbury and husband David Roderick of Eugene, Ore. And Karla Dana Underwood of Windsor; and brothers Col. Paul Woodbury and wife Gloria and Daniel Woodbury. Alan also leaves behind many loved nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at the Woodbury home on Park View Road in Springfield, Vt. Family and friends are invited to arrive at 3 p.m. for a 4 p.m. service.

If you would like to honor Alan’s life with a donation, please support the Springfield Family Center.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.