2020 Local Church Services

Alstead, N.H.

Third Congregational Church UCC, River St.

Sunday service begins at 10:30 a.m. For more information, contact alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com or 603-835-6358.

Ascutney, Vt.

Bow Baptist Church, 1102 Rt. 5

Sunday school at 10 a.m. Morning service at 11 a.m. Evening service at 6 p.m. Prayer on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Call 802-546-4902 or www.bowbaptist.com.

Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd.

Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Morning service at 11 a.m. Afternoon service at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study and Prayer at 7 p.m. For more information, call Pastor Daniel Anderson at 802-230-5307 or at the church 802-674-2266. Visit www.obbcvt.org.

Brownsville Community United Methodist Church, 66 Brownsville-Hartland Rd.

Sunday worship 9:30 a.m. followed by fellowship and refreshments. Nursery care provided during service for children 5 years and younger. ADA accessible. Call 802-484-5944, email bcchurchvt@gmail.com, or go to www.brownsvilleumc-vt.org.

Vision of Light Church of Spiritualism and Healing, 2 Legion Rd., Hartland, Vt.

Every Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Hartland Legion Post behind Mike’s Mobil Station. Potluck lunch after service. For information, contact Barbara Welch at 802-356-9624.

Bellows Falls, Vt.

Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St.

Holy Eucharist Services are offered at 8 a.m. (quiet service) and 10 a.m. (with music) every Sunday. Handicap accessible. For more information, call 802-463-3100.

Faith Christian Church, 582 Rockingham Rd.

Pastor Matt and Brenda Farkas welcome all to Sunday worship and praise at 10 a.m., the Message at 10:30 a.m., Children’s Church (3-7 years) at 10:30 a.m., and Holy Spirit service on the first and third Sundays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Bible Study Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at the Church Home in the same parking lot. For more information, call 802-591-1350.

Christ’s Church, 24 Main St., Saxtons River

First Sunday of the month at 10 a.m. Service is followed by a potluck luncheon. For more information, call 802-376-6178. All welcome.

Cavendish-Proctorsville, Vt.

Cavendish Baptist Church, 2258 Main St.

Sundays at 10 a.m. More at www.CavendishBaptist.com or call 802-226-7131.

Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, Main St.

Sunday Mass at 9:30 a.m. Call 802-228-3451.

St. James United Methodist Church, 570 Main St.

Worship service is at 8:30 a.m. with Pastor Earl Dionne. Sunday school and nursery available. For more information, call 802-674-3443.

Gethsemane Episcopal Church, 89 Depot St., Proctorsville

Join us for worship Sundays at 11 a.m. followed by a coffee hour. For more information, call 802-226-7967 or go to Facebook @GethsemaneVT.

Charlestown, N.H.

North Charlestown United Methodist Church, Rt. 12A River Rd.

Sunday worship begins at 9 a.m. Church is handicap accessible. Contact 603-826-0381.

Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, 99 Sullivan St., Claremont, N.H.

Saturdays at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. 603-542-6273; frandrew@tregubovstudios.com; www.hroc.org.

Charlestown Congregational Church, 71 Main St.

Sunday service on starts at 10 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 603-826-3335.

Chester, Vt.

St. Joseph’s Church, 96 S. Main St.

Mass at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Confession from 3 – 3:30 p.m.

Chester Congregational Church, 469 Main St., Rt. 11 West

Sunday Service at 10 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 802-875-3382 or go to www.chestercongregational.org.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St.

Sunday service is at 8 a.m. Service with music, Sunday School, and nursery care available at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning prayer at 9:40 a.m. Visit www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org or call 802-875-6000.

First Universalist Parish of Chester, Rt. 103. 211 North St.

Sunday service at 10 a.m. between September and June, followed by light refreshments and conversation. Free childcare available for children under 5. The building is handicap accessible with an elevator. More at www.chestervtuu.org or 802-875-3257.

Chester Baptist Church, 162 Main St.

Sunday school at 9 a.m. for children and adults. Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Childcare is provided for toddlers through preschool. Youth group Thursdays at 6 p.m. and prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m. Park on the street or behind the building. Wheelchair accessible. Call 802-875-2638, email churchoffice@chesterbaptist.org, or visit www.chesterbaptist.org.

Grafton, Vt.

Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St.

Worship begins Sunday at 10 a.m. Inspiring sermons and glorious music in our fully accessible church. Coffee hour follows worship. All are welcome! Find details and special events at www.graftoncommunitychurch.org, or call 802-843-2346.

Londonderry, Vt.

First Baptist Church, 62 Crescent St., S. Londonderry, Vt.

Worship services are at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings. For more information, visit www.firstbaptistlondonderryvt.org or call 802-856-7266.

Second Congregational Church of Londonderry, 2051 N. Main St.

Worship service is at 9:30 a.m. Sunday school and childcare available. For more information, call the church at 802-824-6453 or go to www.2ndcongregationalchurchvt.org.

Ludlow, Vt.

Annunciation Catholic Church, Corner of Depot and High St.

Mass on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Sundays at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Call 802-228-3451.

The United Church of Ludlow (UCC and Methodist), 48 Pleasant St.

Sunday service at 10:15 a.m. followed by a time of fellowship and coffee hour. Call 802-228-4211 or email unitedchurch@tds.net. Visit us online at www.unitedchurch.us.

Ludlow Baptist Church, on the Green, 99 Main St.

Sunday school for all ages at 9:30 a.m. Music Ministry, coffee, and fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Worship service at 11 a.m. with nursery care provided. Evening Praise service at 6:30 p.m. Prayer and Bible study Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.LudlowBaptist.org or call Pastor Jerry Scheumann at 802-228-7600.

Tyson Community Church, Corner of Rt. 100 and Dublin Rd.

Service is at 10:30 a.m., followed by fellowship. Communion offered the first Sunday of each month. Wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-522-8249 or email cindysummer55@gmail.com.

Mount Holly, Vt.

The Village Church, 35 Church St., Belmont, Vt.

The Sunday service and children’s church is at 9:30 a.m. Contact 802-259-2440 or visit www.vbch.weebly.com.

Village Baptist Church, 32 Church St.

Sunday service is 9:30 a.m. For more information, call 802-259-2440.

Springfield, Vt.

Advent Christian Church, 11 Church St., N. Springfield

Worship is Sunday at 10 a.m. We are a small, friendly, Evangelical church. For more information, call Pastor David Young at 802-376-2136 or go to www.acchurch.net.

Calvary Baptist Church, 156 Main St.

Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Sunday school starts at 11 a.m. We invite you to join us for worship and fellowship, and our events during the week. For more information, call us at 802-885-2349 or go to www.calvarylovesspringfield.com.

Church of Christ, Rt. 11, 972 Chester Rd.

Sunday school starts at 10 a.m. Worship service at 11 a.m. Wednesday Devotional is at 6:30 p.m. Enter through the back downstairs door. Check out the Facebook page: Springfield Church of Christ.

Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 90 Park St.

Vespers on Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Liturgy on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call 802-885-2615 or go to www.htocvt.org.

Lighthouse Baptist Church, 142 Wall St.

Saturday service at 10 a.m. Bible Study at 11 a.m. Worship Tuesday night is at 7 p.m. with bible study and prayer. For more information, call 802-885-5763.

First Congregational Church UCC, 77 Main St.

Worship for all ages begins at 9:30 a.m. with young people leaving for church school after the children’s sermon. All are welcome. Call 802-885-5728, email fccucc@vermontel.net, or go to www.fccuccspfdvt.org for more information.

North Springfield Baptist Church, 69 Main St.

Sunday service at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join us in worship. Bus transportation is available if needed by calling the church office at 802-886-8107. Email office@nsbcvt.org or go to www.nsbcvt.org for additional information.

Precision Valley Baptist Church, 69 Rt. 106

Adult Bible Study on Sundays from 9 -9:45 a.m. Services start at 10 a.m. Located right next to Cota & Cota.

Springfield Assembly of God, 269 River St.

Sunday school at 10 a.m. Sunday service begins at 11 a.m. Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible study for all ages at 6 p.m. Call anytime during the week to schedule a pick up for children for Sunday school. 802-885-4261.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 10 Pleasant St.

Sunday Masses at 9 a.m. and Tuesday at 7 p.m. followed by Eucharistic Adoration. Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m. Confession on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Contact the rectory at 802-885-3400.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 33 Fairground Rd.

Holy Eucharist, Rite I traditional Liturgy is the first and third Sundays of the month. Rite II, contemporary Liturgy, is the second and fourth Sunday. Both are at 8:30 a.m. The rare fifth Sunday of the month will be Congregation’s choice. Holy Days as announced. For more information, call 802-885-2723.

Unitarian Universalist Church, 21 Fairground Rd.

Sunday services are at 10 a.m. For more information, call 802-885-3327 or go to www.uuspringfieldvt.org. All are welcome.

United Methodist Church, 10 Valley St.

Sunday worship is 9:30 a.m. by Rev. Gerry Piper. Praise God through music, scripture, and prayer. Christian education and childcare available during worship hour. Communion available. Fellowship and refreshments after service. For more information, call 802-885-3456.

Walpole, N.H.

St. John’s Church, corner of Westminster and Elm St.

Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Services begin at 10 a.m., followed by coffee hour. For more information about Art After School program, our outreach efforts, call 603-756-4533.

First Congregational Church of Walpole UCC, 15 Washington Sq.

Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. with coffee hour at 11 a.m. Wheelchair accessible with ramps and elevator. Call 603-756-4075 or email walpolechurch@yahoo.com.

Walpole Unitarian Church, corner of Union and Main St.

Sunday Service begins at 10 a.m. Minister is Rev. Elaine Bomford who will be present twice a month. Family First Sunday is the first Sunday every month with breakfast and spiritual activities for the whole family. Check www.walpoleunitarianchurch.org.

Westminster, Vt.

Christian Family Circle Chapel, 1512 Back Westminster Rd.

Sunday song service begins at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. Fellowship lunch on first Sunday of each month. Non-denominational. Visit www.christianfamilycirclechurch.com and like us on Facebook.

The First Congregational Church of Westminster, 3470 US Rt. 5

Regular Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. All are welcome! The church has a ramp and lift for wheelchair access and a handicapped bathroom. For more information, call 802-772-4148, or find us on Facebook.

Weston, Vt.

Andover Community Church, 928 Weston-Andover Rd.

Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship service 10:45 a.m. For more information, go to www.andovercommunitychurch.org.

The Old Parish Church, 644 Main St.

A diverse, informal, and welcoming congregation. Sunday service begins at 10:30 a.m. Coffee and social time follows. For more information, contact Jon Bliss, minister, at 802-824-4452 or email easthillfarm@vermontel.net.

Windsor, Vt.

Old South Church, UCC, 146 Main St.

Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. followed by coffee hour. All are welcome. For more information, call 802-674-5087 or email oldsouthchurchwindsor@gmail.com.